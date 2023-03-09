Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,127 shares traded.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

