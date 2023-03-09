Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

