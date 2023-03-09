Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 819,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

