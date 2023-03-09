Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,154 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.26, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

