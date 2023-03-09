Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock worth $37,845,507 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $199.30 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

