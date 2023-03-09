Triple Point Energy Transition plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TENT)

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition stock opened at GBX 70.43 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.67. The stock has a market cap of £70.44 million, a P/E ratio of 591.67 and a beta of 0.12. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.19 ($1.06).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

