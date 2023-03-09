Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.19. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

Truett-Hurst Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. The firm offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

