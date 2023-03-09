Trumpcoin (TRUMP) One Day Volume Tops $0.71

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $0.71 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.84 or 0.07080999 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

