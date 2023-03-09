Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.