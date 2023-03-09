Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 154,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $267.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

