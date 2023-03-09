Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.72 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

