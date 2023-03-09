Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

