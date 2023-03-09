TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 3,681 shares.

TSR Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

TSR Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.