TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 3,681 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%.
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
