U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.06.

USB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

