UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $175,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,533.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,543.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,542.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

