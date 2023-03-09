UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $162,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,490.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,372.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

