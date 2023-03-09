UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $170,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE AFL opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

