uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $53,924.19 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
uniQure Stock Performance
Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 679,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,887. The company has a market cap of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
