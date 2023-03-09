uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Ricardo Dolmetsch Sells 837 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $17,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ricardo Dolmetsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70.

uniQure Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. The firm has a market cap of $956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.