Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.06

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.06 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.57). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57), with a volume of 297,649 shares trading hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.03. The firm has a market cap of £58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

About Venture Life Group

(Get Rating)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.