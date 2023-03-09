Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $599.57

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.57 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 557.44 ($6.70). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 559 ($6.72), with a volume of 291,918 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 601.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 247.74.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.