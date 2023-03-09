Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,429,115 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,984 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

