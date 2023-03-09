Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Visa stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

