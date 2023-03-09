Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.88. The company had a trading volume of 607,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.