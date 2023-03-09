Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 4%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

VTSCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

