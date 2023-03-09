Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £799.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.49. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

