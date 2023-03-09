Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.21 million and $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,252,096 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

