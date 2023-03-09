Wedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $115.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.