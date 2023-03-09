Wedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $115.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.19.
Shares of WSM opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
