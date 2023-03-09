Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.055 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.01.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

