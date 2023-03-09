WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 205.80%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.