Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 5,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCM)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.