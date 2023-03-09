Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 5,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

