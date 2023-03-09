Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Jill Klindt Sells 15,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WK traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 443,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,237. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

