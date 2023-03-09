Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $98.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $276.05 or 0.01354755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,833,252 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

