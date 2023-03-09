Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.88

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yamaha Motor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

