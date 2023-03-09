YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $1.98 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

