Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
CTIB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Yunhong CTI
