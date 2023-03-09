Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

