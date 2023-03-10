116,257 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $773,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $204,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $112,712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $83,130,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

PARA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

