1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 8,538 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $37,140.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 338,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,155. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

