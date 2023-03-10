22,500 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,673 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,483,404 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $107,597,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,678 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.27 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

