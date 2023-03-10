270,100 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JKS traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. 2,758,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

