2,875 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $617.12. The company had a trading volume of 368,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.