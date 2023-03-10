31,680 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 3,969,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

