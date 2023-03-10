5,077 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

