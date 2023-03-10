AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,399,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $3,302,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 89,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

ABBV stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.