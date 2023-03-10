Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,009. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.