Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,568. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
