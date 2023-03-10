Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,568. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.