abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.75 on Monday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

