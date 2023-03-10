Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

