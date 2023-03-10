AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
AcuityAds Trading Down 14.2 %
Shares of AT traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.94. 582,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
