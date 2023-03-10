Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 4.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 392,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 549,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $870.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 329,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 789,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.