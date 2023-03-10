Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 4.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 392,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 549,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Adecoagro Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $870.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
